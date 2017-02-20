BWW Contest: Enter To Win A Copy Of the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Cast Recording

We're giving away three copies of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Broadway Cast Recording! Enter the contest today for your chance to take one home!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen is available now for streaming and purchase at digital retailers nationwide and physical editions arrive in stores on Friday, February 24th.

ith a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Tony® Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and directed by 3-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen officially opened to rave reviews on December 4.

Related Articles