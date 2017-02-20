VIDEO: Watch Emma Watson Perform 'Belle' in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Maurice! The baguettes! BWW has a first look at Emma Watson performing the opening number 'Belle' from Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Check it out below! In addition, the cast and filmmakers from the film, including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens Josh Gad, Luke Evans, director Bill Condon and composer Alan Menken, gathered in the City of Light earlier today. Paris is the perfect setting for the launch of the movie's worldwide press tour, as it is France where the story is set. Check out the photo at left.

"Beauty and the Beast" brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event. The film hits theaters nationwide on March 17th.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

