BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the full cast included: Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James Ii (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt).

BroadwayWorld brings you highlights from the show below!

