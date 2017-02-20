BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU

Feb. 20, 2017  

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the full cast included: Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James Ii (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt).

BroadwayWorld brings you highlights from the show below!

BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from John Kander & Greg Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard
  • Exclusive Video: Multiple Award-Nominated Team Behind West End Hit SID Return with KICKED IN THE SH*TTER
  • BWW TV: Josh Collins Chats Bill Cain's New Thriller 9 CIRCLES, Coming to Sheen Center
  • BWW TV: Watch Scenes from Paramount's Bold and Bloody SWEENEY TODD
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of SNEETCHES at Children's Theatre Company
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com