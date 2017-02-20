COME FROM AWAY Cast Recording Track List Announced; Pre-Order Today!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY, which was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, is in previews at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and officially opens Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The cast recording will arrive on March 24, and is currently available for pre-order. The tracklist is as follows:

1. Welcome to the Rock

2. 38 Planes

3. Blankets and Bedding

4. 28 Hours/Wherever We Are

5. Darkness and Trees

6. On The Bus

7. Darkness and Trees (Reprise)

8. Lead Us Out Of the Night

9. Phoning Home

10. Costume Party

11. I Am Here

12. Prayer

13. On The Edge

14. In The Bar/Heave Away

15. Screech In

16. Me and the Sky

17. The Dover Fault

18. Stop the World

19. 38 Planes (Reprise)/Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere

20. Something's Missing

21. Years Later

22. Finale

23. Bonus: Screech Out

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys); Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

