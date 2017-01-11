HAMILTON's Renee Elise Goldsberry Among 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Honorees

At a special luncheon at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, the Texas Cultural Trust announced today the 2017 honorees for the biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards, taking place February 21-22, 2017, for the first time ever at Texas Performing Arts at the University of Texas at Austin.

In its ninth biennial year, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards is the Texas Cultural Trust's signature event and the state's most prestigious arts gala, honoring amazing Texans who have made powerful contributions to the arts here at home and around the world. This event celebrates the state's legendary artists, entertainers, and arts patrons with a series of events, including a Stars of Texas Brunch at the Governor's Mansion, a star-studded awards show with special musical performances, and a gala dinner.

The 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards Honorees:

Corporate Patron: John Paul & Eloise DeJoria, Paul Mitchell/Patrón Tequila, Austin

Multimedia: Kris Kristofferson, Brownsville

Television: Jaclyn Smith, Houston

Individual Arts Patron: Lynn Wyatt, Houston

Dance: Lauren Anderson, Houston

Music: Yolanda Adams, Houston

Arts Education: Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas

Film: Janine Turner, Euless

Theatre: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Houston

Foundation Patron: The Tobin Endowment, San Antonio

Visual Art: Leo Villareal, El Paso

Architecture: Frank Welch, Dallas

Literary: John Phillip Santos, San Antonio

Journalism: Scott Pelley, San Antonio

Lifetime Achievement: Kenny Rogers, Houston

"The Texas Medal of Arts Awards recognizes those whose artistic talent and generous philanthropy have shone a spotlight on the vibrant artistic culture of our state," said Texas Cultural Trust Executive Director Jennifer Ransom Rice. "People from all over Texas and from all artistic disciplines are honored and celebrated as we raise awareness about how vital the arts are to our state's economy and our children's education. We hope for continuing and expanding support for the arts for future generations to appreciate, embrace, and enjoy."

The Awards are co-chaired by Peter Holt, former Chairman and CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Holt Cat, and Guillermo Nicolas, an avid arts patron, Texas Cultural Trust board member, and president of 3N Group, LLC.

"Peter and I are so proud to have the opportunity to co-chair the spectacular 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards, and we look forward to an outstanding celebration of these worthy honorees," said Guillermo Nicolas. "The arts preserve our cultural heritage and tell the story of our society. This event honors those artists who capture a moment in time through their creativity. The Texas Medal of Arts Awards is an important event that benefits the great work of the Texas Cultural Trust and highlights the arts in Texas."

To date, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards has presented 99 medals to 105 Texas legends and luminaries who have achieved greatness through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages. The Awards spotlight the impact of the arts on the state's economy and our children's education, preserving unique and proud Texas culture. The Awards have celebrated various influential and talented honorees including Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria, ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, Dan Rather, Neiman Marcus, Margaret McDermott, Barbara Smith Conrad, Tommy Lee Jones, Bob Schieffer, Debbie Allen, Robert Rodriguez, Walter Cronkite, Lake Flato Architects, the Nasher Foundation, Sandra Cisneros, Robert Rauschenberg, Clint Black, Anheuser Busch Companies, Lyle Lovett, Texas Monthly, Robert Edsel, and Exxon Mobil, among others.

A limited number of sponsorships and tables are still available. To become a sponsor or purchase a table to the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, contact tmaa@txculturaltrust.org or call 512.478.5289. For more information, visit www.texasmedalofarts.org.

The Texas Cultural Trust is a 501(c)(3) mission-driven organization whose mission is to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state. Programs of the Texas Cultural Trust include the biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards, Texas Women for the Arts, the Texas Young Masters Program, the Arts & Digital Literacy Initiative, the Invest in the Arts. The Arts PerformLegislative Campaign, and the Art Can Initiative. The Trust also supports the programs of the Texas Commission on the Arts and other qualifying state agencies. Since 2008, the Texas Cultural Trust has invested more than $3.2 million into arts awareness and education, bringing the total investment to more than $4.9 million. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust, visit www.txculturaltrust.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles