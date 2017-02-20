Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!

Feb. 20, 2017  

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the full cast included: Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James Ii (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt). Kevin Stites served as Musical Director and Conductor.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
The Manhattan Concert Productions 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You

Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Stage and Set Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Kevin Stites Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Kevin Stites Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Harry Groener and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Harry Groener Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Harry Groener and Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Harry Groener and Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom, Tony Yazbeck and Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom, Tony Yazbeck and Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Nancy Opel, Tony Yazbeck and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Nancy Opel, Tony Yazbeck and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Dancers Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Nancy Opel, Tony Yazbeck and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Mark Linn-Baker Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer and Rachel Dratch Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Laura Osnes, Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jerry O'Connell and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jerry O'Connell and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jerry O'Connell and Rachel Bloom with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Nancy Opel, Jerry O'Connell and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jerry O' Connell and Rachel Bloom Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Mark Linn-Baker and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Mark Linn-Baker and Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Mark Linn-Baker and Nancy Opel Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Harry Groener Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Tony Yazbeck Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel Bloom, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel Bloom, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel Bloom, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast d Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Kevin Stites, Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel Bloom, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Composer Kevin Stites Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman with Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman with Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman with Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman with Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
Susan Stroman with Jack McBrayer, Rachel Dratch, Jerry O'Connell, Rachel Bloom, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Groener, Nancy Opel, Mark Linn-Baker with cast


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Mandy Gonzalez Previews RAISE THE ROOF at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's 25th Anniversary Concert of CRAZY FOR YOU!
  • Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for February #EduHam Matinee!
  • Photo Coverage: Kenneth Lonergan Heads to Sardi's for Caricature Unveiling
  • Photo Coverage: Press Preview of CRAZY FOR YOU
  • Photo Coverage: Shuffle Off with the Cast of Susan Stroman-Helmed CRAZY FOR YOU!
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com