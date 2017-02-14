Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Chita Rivera and More Set for Florence Henderson Memorial at the Music Box

Friends and family of Florence Henderson will come together on Tuesday, February 21st at 1:30 PM at the Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street, New York, NY to celebrate the treasured star.

Alan Cumming, Michael Feinstein, Judy Gold, Whoopi Goldberg, Isabel Leonard, Chita Rivera, James Snyder, Bruce Vilanch and Barry Williams will share their memories and talent to honor Florence.

Presented by Rich Aronstein, Kayla Pressman and Glen Roven, this memorial event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis with doors opening at 1:20 PM.

Florence Henderson was one of the most beloved American entertainers of the last six decades. Florence arrived in New York at the age of 17 to attend the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Within a year of attending the Academy, Broadway beckoned with roles in Oklahoma, Fanny, The Sound of Music, South Pacific and The King and I, among others.

The emerging medium of television piqued her interest and Florence accepted the job as the "Today Show" Girl alongside pioneering broadcaster Dave Garroway. Florence was also a mainstay on live performance shows like "Ed Sullivan," the "Bell Television Hour" and others. That was all a warm-up for the mega-popular "The Brady Bunch," the television series that has remarkably not left the airwaves in syndication since it ceased production in 1974 after 117 episodes. It still airs in over 122 countries. Carol Brady became one of the most popular mothers in television history.

In the aftermath of "The Brady Bunch," Florence Henderson continued to star in major theatrical productions, headline in Las Vegas and perform live at major venues around the country, including her autobiographical one-woman show All the Lives of Me.

In 2011, Florence released her memoir Life Is Not a Stage: From Broadway Baby to Lovely Lady and Beyond (Center Street/Hachette Book Group). The autobiography spent time on the New York Times Bestseller List. In 2003, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Florence's enthusiasm, professionalism, commitment to quality and artistry has made her one of the most respected and endearing performers of our time.

Florence is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, one brother and two sisters.

Related Articles