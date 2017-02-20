Lindsay Lohan Wants to Be 'Ariel' for Disney's Live-Action LITTLE MERMAID Musical

As BWW reported last August, Disney has put in place an all-star team to write music for a live action feature adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's THE LITTLE MERMAID, featuring multi-Tony Award winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and multi-Oscar winning composer Alan Menken. The music for the project is being described as "a remix of pre-existing songs" from the 1989 Disney animated classic, for which Menken won two Academy Awards. Marc Platt will produce the film alongside Miranda.

On Sunday, actress and singer Lindsay Lohan turned to Instagram to throw her hat into the ring for the role of Ariel, posting a side-by-side photo of herself and her dream animated counterpart, and even suggesting that 'Chicago' and 'Beauty and the Beast's Bill Condon direct the project. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Instagram post was originally captioned:



"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid [if] @Disney approve that #billcondon directs it." Later, Lohan edited the post, captioning the photo simply "#thelittlemermaid" (see post below)

EW reached out to Disney for comment on the casting idea but did not yet receive a response. However a source close to Lohan confirmed she definitely "wants to do" a new version of The Little Mermaid for the studio. This would not be the first time the 30-year-old actress would team with The House of Mouse. Lohan has starred in such Disney tween comedies as Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST



