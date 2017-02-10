WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!

Feb. 10, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More! BWW Interview: Simon Gleeson On Playing Jean Valjean In LES MISERABLES
by Marianka Swain - February 09, 2017

Australian actor Simon Gleeson's extensive musical theatre credits include Far Pavilions, Eureka, Mamma Mia! and Love Never Dies. He's currently starring as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More! Afternoon Update: The Shows Must Go On (For Now)! Broadway Takes On Winter Storm Niko
by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Niko is here, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in his wake.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More! Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks Jordan Fisher 'Would Be A Pretty Good Benny' in IN THE HEIGHTS Film
by Caryn Robbins - February 09, 2017

As theater fans worldwide eagerly await the film adaptation, little details of the casting are known. However in an interview this week with the Huffington Post, Miranda revealed that he does have one talented actor in mind for the project.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More! BWW TV: Take a Trip to SUNSET BOULEVARD with New Highlights of Glenn Close & Company on Broadway!
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 09, 2017

Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. Performances began on Thursday, February 2, 2017, with an official opening night set for tonight, February 9, 2017. . (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More! 'Sugar, Butter, Flour' Recipe Book from WAITRESS Now Available for Pre-Order
by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017

Fans of Waitress the musical will soon be able to bake the delicious pies that the show's leading character Jenna Hunterson makes for Joe's Diner with the publication of Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson (Pam Krauss Books, a division of Penguin Random House ) which will come out on May 23.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The Psycho musical thriller 'INTERVIEW' opens this evening at Theatre at St. Clement's.
- 'BERLIN TO BROADWAY WITH KURT WEILL' (more here), Dave Malloy's BEARDO (here), RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA (here), and BULL IN A CHINA SHOP begin Off-Broadway this weekend...
- CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL kicks off a pop-up run at in NYC this Sunday.
- And SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, starts previews on Broadway this Saturday!

BWW Exclusive: Get a first listen to Heidi Blickenstaff performing "What You Got" on the FREAKY FRIDAY studio recording!

#FridayFunday: Watch Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera's surprise weather report cameo!

Set Your DVR... for the 2017 GRAMMY Awards this Sunday! THE COLOR PURPLE and BRIGHT STAR are among the nominees for Best Musical Theater Album.

BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!

What we're geeking out over: These rehearsal shots of Daniel Radcliffe prepping for ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD at The Old Vic...

BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!
Joshua McGuire and Daniel Radcliffe rehearse
for 'ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN'.
Photo by Manuel Harlan

What we're reading: John Breglio's 'I WANNA BE A PRODUCER' - the theatrical attorney stops by THEATER TALK this weekend!

BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!

Social Butterfly: Check out George Takei's sassy ALLEGIANCE takedown of President Trump.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Khan

Jessica Khan A Midwest native and Louisville-based journalist, Jessica is a long-time believer in the collaborative power of the performing arts. She has worked as a News (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 9th, 2017 - Paper Mill, BIG RIVER, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 7th, 2017 - CURSED CHILD, MISCAST, LES MIZ on TV and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 6th, 2017: HAMILTON Super Bowl, Backstage with Richard Ridge and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 3rd, 2017 - BEARDO, 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN' and More!