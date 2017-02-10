BWW Morning Brief February 10th, 2017 - IN THE HEIGHTS Film, 'SUNDAY' on Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Marianka Swain - February 09, 2017

Australian actor Simon Gleeson's extensive musical theatre credits include Far Pavilions, Eureka, Mamma Mia! and Love Never Dies. He's currently starring as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre.. (more...)

2) Afternoon Update: The Shows Must Go On (For Now)! Broadway Takes On Winter Storm Niko

by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Niko is here, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in his wake.. (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks Jordan Fisher 'Would Be A Pretty Good Benny' in IN THE HEIGHTS Film

by Caryn Robbins - February 09, 2017

As theater fans worldwide eagerly await the film adaptation, little details of the casting are known. However in an interview this week with the Huffington Post, Miranda revealed that he does have one talented actor in mind for the project.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Take a Trip to SUNSET BOULEVARD with New Highlights of Glenn Close & Company on Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 09, 2017

Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. Performances began on Thursday, February 2, 2017, with an official opening night set for tonight, February 9, 2017. . (more...)

5) 'Sugar, Butter, Flour' Recipe Book from WAITRESS Now Available for Pre-Order

by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017

Fans of Waitress the musical will soon be able to bake the delicious pies that the show's leading character Jenna Hunterson makes for Joe's Diner with the publication of Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson (Pam Krauss Books, a division of Penguin Random House ) which will come out on May 23.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The Psycho musical thriller 'INTERVIEW' opens this evening at Theatre at St. Clement's.

- 'BERLIN TO BROADWAY WITH KURT WEILL' (more here), Dave Malloy's BEARDO (here), RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA (here), and BULL IN A CHINA SHOP begin Off-Broadway this weekend...

- CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL kicks off a pop-up run at in NYC this Sunday.

- And SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, starts previews on Broadway this Saturday!

BWW Exclusive: Get a first listen to Heidi Blickenstaff performing "What You Got" on the FREAKY FRIDAY studio recording!

#FridayFunday: Watch Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera's surprise weather report cameo!

Set Your DVR... for the 2017 GRAMMY Awards this Sunday! THE COLOR PURPLE and BRIGHT STAR are among the nominees for Best Musical Theater Album.

What we're geeking out over: These rehearsal shots of Daniel Radcliffe prepping for ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD at The Old Vic...

Joshua McGuire and Daniel Radcliffe rehearse

for 'ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN'.

Photo by Manuel Harlan

What we're reading: John Breglio's 'I WANNA BE A PRODUCER' - the theatrical attorney stops by THEATER TALK this weekend!

Social Butterfly: Check out George Takei's sassy ALLEGIANCE takedown of President Trump.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

