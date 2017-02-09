BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'What You Got' on FREAKY FRIDAY Album!

The world premiere studio recording of Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, will be released by Walt Disney Records digitally tomorrow (February 10) and physically on March 17. The studio recording can be pre-ordered here.

Below, check out an exclusive first listen of "What You Got," performed by Heidi Blickenstaff. In the song... after Ellie and her Mom accidentally switch places, Ellie (trying to handle being in her mom's body) manages a journalist who has just arrived to write a cover story on her mom.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other's lives first-hand, if only for a day.

Photo Credit: Margot Schulman

