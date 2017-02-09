'Sugar, Butter, Flour' Recipe Book from WAITRESS Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of Waitress the musical will soon be able to bake the delicious pies that the show's leading character Jenna Hunterson makes for Joe's Diner with the publication of Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson (Pam Krauss Books, a division of Penguin Random House ) which will come out on May 23. It is now available for pre-order here:

Artwork for the gorgeous book came out today; the book is filled with recipes that capture the playful and rambunctious spirit of the pies in the Broadway show with sweet ones like "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "The I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist Chocolate Mousse Pie" and savory ones like "The Betrayed by my Eggs Pie" and "The My Husband's A Jerk Chicken Pot Pie" The text is by Daniel Gercke and the recipes are by Sheri Castle.

Sugar, Butter, Flour is inspired by pie-maker Jenna Hunterson, the main character of Adrienne Shelly's much-loved film Waitress, now a hit Broadway musical directed by Diane Paulus, featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. Jenna expresses her hopes, dreams, fears, and frustrations through the whimsically named pies she dreams up each morning. Sugar, Butter, Flour celebrates this art of baking from the heart, with foolproof and flavorful pies for falling in love, for mending a broken heart, for celebrating new beginnings and for all the little milestones that come afterwards. Featuring an array of showstopping pies, each with a twist that puts it over the top; from rum-spiked cookie crusts to hidden layers of passion fruit preserves, these are familiar favorites with hidden depths. Sugar, Butter, Flour proves there's a perfect pie for every occasion - and that everything is better with pie.

The show announced last month that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway. Waitress and Hamilton are the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress began performances on March 25 2016 and opened April 24 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

With a Grammy Award Nomination for Best Cast Album, Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

The cast of Waitress features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Charity Angél Dawson (Becky), Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), and William Popp (Earl), with Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Molly Jobe, Max Kumangai, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Stephanie Torns, and Ryan Vasquez.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster.com at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

