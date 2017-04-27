BWW Morning Brief April 27th, 2017 - Drama Desk Nominees, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 26, 2017

Christy Altomare, the star of the new Broadway musical ANASTASIA, stopped by NBC's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' Below, watch her dazzling performance of 'Journey to the Past.' . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lea Michele Teases Possible FUNNY GIRL Run, Reveals Least Favorite GLEE Song

by TV News Desk - April 26, 2017

Lea Michele tells Andy Cohen if she would be interested to do FUNNY GIRL, since Ryan Murphy recently bought the rights to the script.. (more...)

3) HAMILTON's Celebrated Education Program Makes History Today

by BWW News Desk - April 26, 2017

The innovative educational program that launched in 2016 at HAMILTON on Broadway, and has subsequently debuted in Chicago and San Francisco, will make history on April 26, 2017 when more than 5,000 students and teachers from Title 1 schools attend matinee performances of the musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco.. (more...)

4) BWW Exclusive: Sondheim Knocks Riedel's Reporting; Says His New Musical Was Never Called BUNUEL

by Wayman Wong - April 26, 2017

Stephen Sondheim says his new musical with David Ives was never called 'Bunuel,' and he criticized Michael Riedel's 'misreporting' of the title in the New York Post last fall.. (more...)

5) Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, and More Become Cookie Peddlers for Schmackary's BROADWAY BAKES 2017

by BWW News Desk - April 26, 2017

Schmackary's, New York's uniquely gourmet cookie company, will host its 5th annual BROADWAY BAKES event May 15-19, 2017. Over twenty of the biggest names on Broadway will join together to work behind the counter at Schmackary's selling delicious, freshly-baked cookies to the public in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Laura Benanti & Javier Munoz announce the 2017 Drama Desk nominees this morning!

- MasterVoices presents BABES IN TOYLAND, featuring Kelli O'Hara and more.

- Max von Essen begins performances in THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM, while Mobile Unit's TWELFTH NIGHT opens at The Public...

- And Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION's opening night bows!

John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney and Corey Hawkins at the opening curtain call for 'SIX DEGREES' on Broadway.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 opening tonight, watch the final scene from the 1973 film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Claire Bloom!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY performing on NBC's TODAY and SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION stars Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey stopping by Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Andy Karl and the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

