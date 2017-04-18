DVR Alert: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Stars to Visit Bravo's 'Watch What Happens'

BWW has learned that on Thursday, April 27th, the stars of Broadway's Six Degrees of Separation, Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey will stop by the clubhouse on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live.' In addition, on Tuesday, April 25th, GLEE star and Broadway alum Lea Michele and Tony Award winner Andrea Martin will be guests on the show. Be sure to set your DVR's. BWW will bring you video of the appearances as soon as it becomes available.



About Six Degrees of Separation: Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.



John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which runs at the Barrymore Theatre for 15 weeks only.

Related Articles