Photo Flash: First Look at Laurie Metcalf & Chris Cooper in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2, is in preview performances at Broadway's John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), and opens tomorrow, April 27. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

