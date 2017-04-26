A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Click Here for More Articles on A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Photo Flash: First Look at Laurie Metcalf & Chris Cooper in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Apr. 26, 2017  

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2, is in preview performances at Broadway's John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), and opens tomorrow, April 27. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Outer Critics Circle Nominations Announced: Hello, Dolly!, Anastasia, Groundhog Day and More!
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Announce Return of Sound Design Categories; Union Releases Statement!
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on 'Today'
  • Elena Shaddow and Mark Evans to Lead MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill; Cast Complete!
  • VIDEO: ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare Performs 'Journey to the Past' on 'Today'
  • ANASTASIA to Audio Livestream 'In a Crowd of Thousands' During Tonight's Opening Performance

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com