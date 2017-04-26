Photo Coverage: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Company Takes Opening Night Bows!

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Apr. 26, 2017  

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train), Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, "24: Legacy"), directed by Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Yen), officially opened last night, April 25, at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the curtain call below!

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone.

Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jim Bracchitta, Tony Carlin, James Cusati-Moyer, Paul O'Brien
Jim Bracchitta, Tony Carlin, James Cusati-Moyer, Paul O'Brien

Ned Riseley, Keenan Jolliff, Cody Kostro
Ned Riseley, Keenan Jolliff, Cody Kostro
Sarah Mezzanotte, Peter Mark Kendall
Chris Perfetti, Colby Minifie
Ned Eisenberg, Lisa Emery, Michael Countryman, Michael Siberry
John Benjamin Hickey
Corey Hawkins
Allison Janney
The cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
The cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins, John Guare, Trip Cullman
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney, John Guare, Trip Cullman, Corey Hawkins
John Guare, Trip Cullman, and the cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
John Benjamin Hickey, John Guare, and the cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
John Benjamin Hickey, John Guare, Allison Janney, Trip Cullman, Corey Hawkins
John Guare, Trip Cullman, and the cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

