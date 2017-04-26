VIDEO: ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare Performs 'Journey to the Past' on 'Today'

Christy Altomare, the star of the new Broadway musical Anastasia, stopped by NBC's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' The actress, who plays the title role of a young Russian woman struggling to discovery her royal heritage, told Today's Savannah Guthrie, "It's a dream of mine to be able to play this role on Broadway!" Below, watch her dazzling performance of "Journey to the Past."

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian EMPIRE to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Image courtesy of NBC

