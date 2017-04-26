VIDEO: Incoming WAITRESS Star Betsy Wolfe Dishes on Jenna & More!

Incoming WAITRESS star, Betsy Wolfe, is getting ready to step into Jenna's shoes on the set of her photoshoot. Betsy discusses what she thinks of her character Jenna, and why she's excited to join the cast of Waitress. Betsy replaces Sara Bareilles, the show's composer, lyricist, and current Jenna, on June 13. Check out the video below!

Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along, and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse. She appears on the cast albums The Last Five Years, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

We #cantwaitress to welcome @BetsyWolfe to the diner June 13! pic.twitter.com/hnml3YW3xc — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) April 26, 2017



