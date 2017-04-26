BWW Exclusive: Sondheim Knocks Riedel's Reporting; Says His New Musical Was Never Called BUNUEL

Stephen Sondheim says his new musical with David Ives was never called ''Buñuel,'' and he criticized Michael Riedel's ''misreporting'' of the title in the New York Post last fall.

In November, Riedel reported that ''the buzz was terrific'' on The Public Theater's workshop of Sondheim's latest project, which is based on two Luis Buñuel films: ''The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie'' (1972) and ''The Exterminating Angel'' (1962). He said the show might head to Broadway in 2018, and added that the musical's Working Title was ''Buñuel.''

After BroadwayWorld.com asked Sondheim about ''Buñuel'' the other day, the multi-award-winning composer emailed to set the record straight: ''For your info (feel free to be the first on your block to report it): 'Buñuel' was never the title of the show. That was just misreporting by Michael Riedel (surprise, surprise), whose spy at the Public thought the file name was the title. (We don't have one yet.)''

BroadwayWorld reached out to Riedel for comment, but by press time, he had not responded post-haste.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

