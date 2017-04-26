HAMILTON's Celebrated Education Program Makes History Today

The innovative educational program that launched in 2016 at Hamilton on Broadway, and has subsequently debuted in Chicago and San Francisco, will make history on April 26, 2017 when more than 5,000 students and teachers from Title 1 schools attend matinee performances of the musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco.

The three April 26th student matinee performances are being underwritten by Google.org.

In addition to seeing a performance of Hamilton, the students will participate in a Q&A with members of the Hamilton cast in each city. As well, students representing various schools in attendance will perform an original work they created based on their classroom studies-songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues-on stage in front of their peers.

Justin Steele, Principal of Google.org, said "Google.org is proud to provide grant support for the Hamilton Education Program. This funding will enable 5,000 Title I students in New York, Chicago and the Bay Area to see Hamilton as the capstone of a six-week high school course about the Founding Era. By enabling students from all backgrounds to see themselves reflected in such a powerful portrayal of American History, we hope to empower underrepresented students to full academic and social participation.

Steele continues, "Because we are committed to bringing the best of Google to our grantmaking, Google is also launching, with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, new digital content that helps students, teachers, and fans around the world to engage more deeply with Alexander Hamilton's history through Google Expeditions and our Google Cultural Institute."

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller-who devised the education program in New York in tandem with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Rockefeller Foundation, the NYC Department of Education and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History-says about Google's support, "Google's support is a welcome addition to our education initiatives. Their commitment to this program is a tremendous opportunity for the students to engage and connect with American History through study, live performance and technology.

James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, adds, "This project is transformative. Over the next several years, hundreds of thousands of students in New York City, Chicago and other cities where Hamilton tours will experience American history in a new way and find their own connections to the Founding Fathers, to the performing arts, and to the future of our country."

Chicago Public Schools participating in the April 26 program include:

· Air Force Academy High School

· Austin College & Career Academy

· Camelot - Excel Academy of South Shore

· Carl Schurz High School

· Chicago Math and Science Academy Charter School

· Chicago Tech Academy High School

· DeVry University Advantage Academy High School

· East Chicago Central High School

· Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy

· John Hope College Preparatory High School

· John F. Kennedy High School

· Multicultural Academy of Scholarship High School

· Noble Street Charter Network- Baker College Preparatory

· Noble Street Charter Network- Chicago Bulls College Preparatory

· Noble Street Charter Network- Rowe-Clark Math & Science Academy

· Percy L. Julian High School

· Phoenix Military Academy

· Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy

· Spry Community Links High School

· UCSN - Major Hector P. Garcia, MD Charter High School

· Youth Connection Charter School - CCA Academy

· Youth Connection Charter School - Innovations High School of Arts Integration

The Rockefeller Foundation provided an initial grant of $1.46 million that funded the educational partnership in New York City. After the resounding success of the partnership in New York, The Rockefeller Foundation committed an additional $6 million to the effort to support the national expansion of the program.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, said "After the initial success of the partnership in New York City we could not throw away our shot to ensure students across the United States had the opportunity to witness living breathing history. We look forward to more amazing partnerships like Google.org and to seeing the creativity and engagement this program continues to spur."

The Hamilton producers are making tickets for the April 26 educational program available for $70, all of which is subsidized by Google.org.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography. Hamilton, winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway-the story of America then, told by America now.

ABOUT THE Gilder Lehrman INSTITUTE OF AMERICAN HISTORY

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is a nonprofit organization devoted to the teaching and learning of American history. To provide resources and programs for educators and students, the Institute draws on top scholars, an unparalleled collection of original historical documents, and a network of more than 11,000 Affiliate Schools across the country. As a leading provider of K-12 programs, the Institute supports tens of thousands of teachers and millions of students in elementary and secondary schools in all 50 states and 39 foreign countries. For information on The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, visit www.gilderlehrman.org, www.Facebook.com/gilderlehrman, https://www.instagram.com/gilderlehrman and https://twitter.com/Gilder_Lehrman.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

