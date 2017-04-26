VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Pasek and Paul Dissect 'Waving Through a Window'

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers of Dear Evan Hansen, recently performed the show's hit song Waving Through a Window at SubCulture in New York City. The duo also talked about the song's significance and their experience writing it.

Watch the full video below!

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the Tony/Emmy-nominated songwriting team behind the Broadway musical A Christmas Story, The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Dogfight, (Lucille Lortel Award winner, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, London Evening Standard Awards nominations), James and The Giant Peach, and Edges.

Current projects include: Dear Evan Hansen (Outer Critics Circle Award, Obie Award, Helen Hayes Award, Drama Desk Award) premiering December 2016 at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway; La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman (FOX); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation); Trolls starring Anna Kendrick (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

