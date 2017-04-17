Emmy Winner Peter Scolari to Star Alongside Max von Essen in THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM

Ensemble for the Romantic Century's Executive Artistic Director, Eve Wolf, is proud to announce that Emmy Winner Peter Scolari (HBO's Girls) has just joined the cast of The Drefyus Affair at BAM in the role of Émile Zola.

Scolari joins a cast that already includes Tony nominee Max Von Essen (Tony nominee for American in Paris) as Alfred Dreyfus, Mark Evans as Mathieu Dreyfus, Meghan Picerno as Lucie Dreyfus with Mark Coffin, Dee Pelletier, Mark Light-Orr Daniel Rowan and Richard Waddingham. Noted baritone Timothy McDevitt joins the cast as well in the role of Lieutenant Georges Picquart.

"I'm really excited that Peter will be taking the crucial role of Zola," expounds Don Sanders, director of The Dreyfus Affair. "Zola was an artist who embodied the temper of this times - and Peter exudes the same kind of knowledge and feeling for us."

Performances begin April 27th and run through May 7th at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space).

Written by Eve Wolf and Directed by Donald T. Sanders, this multi-media production illuminates the controversial story of the 1894 treason conviction of Captain Alfred Dreyfus that had a decades-long reverberation in the political landscape of France and the rest of the world. The Dreyfus Affair evolved around the false arrest and imprisonment of the innocent Captain Alfred Dreyfus (1859-1935), a highly decorated French Jewish officer. Traumatic soul-searching ensued and French society erupted into a fireball of anti-Semitism and political partisanship that called into question the very nature of French identity. Based on letters, diaries, memoirs, speeches, and accounts by the historical figures involved in the Dreyfus Affair, the poignant script includes text from Émile Zola's newspaper article J'Accuse, unquestionably the most important piece of journalistic writing that transformed the private plight of Alfred Dreyfus into an "affair" of national and international significance.

The Dreyfus Affair is written by Eve Wolf, Directed by Don Sanders and Cast by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Sets and Costumes by Vanessa James. Lighting Design by Beverly Emmons. Projection Design by David Bengali. Sound Design by Matthew Hottinger. Ensemble for the Romantic Century and The Dreyfus Affair are General Managed by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

The Dreyfus Affair runs Thursday, April 27-Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., Matinee shows April 29-30 & May 6-7 at 2:00 p.m. at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY, 11217. 2/3/4/5/Q/B: Atlantic Ave; D/N/R: Pacific Ave; G: Fulton; C: Lafayette Ave. Tickets: $55 and Up. Students/Seniors $40 (in-person only). To purchase, contact BAM at 718.636.4100 or BAM.org/music/2017/the-dreyfus-affair.

Ensemble for the Romantic Century, now in its 16th season, was founded by pianist Eve Wolf in 2001, with the intention of creating an engaging and innovative approach to chamber music concerts. ERC has, to date, created over 40 original theatrical concerts. ERC has partnered with or performed at institutions such as BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music); Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA; The Jewish Museum of New York; the Archivio Fano of Venice, Italy; the Festival de Musique de Chambre Montréal; the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts/MIFA; the French Institute-Alliance Française/FIAF, New York; the Italian Academy for Advanced Studies at Columbia University; the Italian Cultural Institute of New York; and the City University of New York (CUNY). Since 2007, ERC has been a musicological affiliate in residence at the Barry S. Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation at the CUNY Graduate Center, where ERC has established an annual series of interdisciplinary seminars for each of the Ensemble's concerts. The seminar series is now officially recognized as one of the academic projects of the Barry S. Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation. ERC's artistic excellence has been recognized through professional performance grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA). These grants are a testimony to the growing recognition of the Ensemble as one of the most innovative chamber music groups in New York. For more tickets and more information, visit RomanticCentury.org.

