Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, and More Become Cookie Peddlers for Schmackary's BROADWAY BAKES 2017

Schmackary's, New York's uniquely gourmet cookie company, will host its 5th annual BROADWAY BAKES event May 15-19, 2017. Over twenty of the biggest names on Broadway will join together to work behind the counter at Schmackary's selling delicious, freshly-baked cookies to the public in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Some of the biggest names on Broadway will work behind the counter each day from 3-7pm. Half the proceeds from cookies sales and 100-percent of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary's will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In the past three years, Schmackary's Broadway Bakes event helped raise more than $38,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Zachary "Schmackary" Schmahl, owner, creator and cookie master of Schmackary's believes it is very important to give back to the Broadway community, noting that Broadway performers and workers have been among the 5-year-old store's best customers since its inception.

"Every step of the way, the backing of the theatre community has helped our little cookie company grow into a huge success story," Schmahl said. "So when it came time to give back, Schmackary's wanted to assist the Broadway community in any way possible. Broadway Bakes was born, and the stars have come out twice now to help us give back and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS."

Some of the stars scheduled to appear at Broadway Bakes include (subject to change):

Christian Borle (Two-time Tony Award Winner, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Andrew Rannells (HBO's Girls, Falsettos)

Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood)

Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris)

Corey Cott (Bandstand, Newsies)

Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella)

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Peter and the Starcatcher, Spelling Bee)

Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Hair)

Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea)

Derek Klena (Anastasia, Dogfight)

Christy Altomare (Anastasia)

John Bolton (Anastasia, Dames at Sea)

Additional star appearances and details will be announced on www.BroadwayBakes.com as well as Schmackary's social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram).

About Schmackary's

Schmackary's is a "uniquely gourmet" cookie company, located in the heart of the Theatre District at 45th and 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen at 362 West 45th Street. Schmackary's is known for its bountiful menu of rotating gourmet cookie flavors - currently boasting to have more cookie flavors than anywhere else on planet earth, there are over 70 unique cookie flavors in rotation and the list is always growing! The store delivers throughout Manhattan and ships nationwide. Schmackary's has also been dubbed "the official cookie of Broadway" as their cookies are very popular with the Broadway community. Schmackary's also has a program online, allowing theatre fans to send their favorite Broadway stars cookies along with a personal note directly to the theatre.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps ensure that the most vulnerable among us receive life-saving medication and health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Broadway Cares awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide and is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic.

www.Schmackarys.com

www.BroadwayBakes.com

www.BroadwayCares.org

