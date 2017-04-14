DVR Alert: Casts of AMELIE, 'EVAN HANSEN' and 'GREAT COMET' to Perform on NBC's 'Today'

BWW has learned that the Broadway casts of AMELIE, Dear Evan Hansen AND NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will perform on upcoming episodes of NBC's TODAY. First up, the cast of the new original musical AMELIE will perform on Monday April 24th. On Tuesday, April 25th, the cast of Broadway's hit musical Dear Evan Hansen takes to the Today Show plaza for a live performance. Finally, the cast of NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 performs on Friday, April 28th.

Be sure to set your DVR's. As always, BWW will bring you video of all the appearances as soon as it becomes available! Click here to see a full list of guests coming to NBC's Today.



About TODAY: NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched TODAY in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, TODAY has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports.

TODAY is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. TODAY's longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of TODAY's broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Don Nash is the executive producer.

The fourth hour of 'Today,' hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, has been hailed as "appointment television" by Entertainment Weekly, "uproarious and irresistible" by People magazine, and "Today's happy hour" by USA Today. With their undeniable chemistry and wit, Kathie Lee and Hoda bring viewers a fresh lively show each morning that always gets people talking.

