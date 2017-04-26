BWW Morning Brief April 26th, 2017 - BANDSTAND Opens and More!

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

April 25, 2017

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, will welcome Danny Burstein and Jane Krakowski to announce the nominees for the 2016-17 season on Tuesday, April 25th (11AM) in the Oak Room at New York's renowned Algonquin Hotel (59 West 44th Street). You can watch the announcement live below!. (more...)

April 25, 2017

Ben Platt and the cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN stopped by NBC's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' Below, watch the performance of 'You Will Be Found!' . (more...)

April 25, 2017

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced casting for the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Bank of America is the Major Sponsor of Mary Poppins.. (more...)

April 25, 2017

BroadwayWorld is happy to report that Baayork Lee will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award at the 2017 Tony Awards.. (more...)

April 25, 2017

We just can't wait! Variety reports that Disney's previously announced live-action remake of THE LION KING (also in 3D) will hit theaters on June 19, 2019.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Gender-reversed presidential debates hit the stage in HER OPPONENT Off-Broadway.
- SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN makes its New York premiere tonight at Rattlestick...
- And BANDSTAND, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: See Lesli Margherita take another crack at 'Mrs. Wormwood' on our exclusive series TURNING THE TABLES!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from birthday girl Carol Burnett...

"When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go." - Carol Burnett (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA, performing on NBC's TODAY!

Christy Altomare, Derek Klena and the cast of Anastasia.
Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen potentially playing Timon & Pumbaa, respectively, in Disney's live-action THE LION KING... Revisit the animated original below!

What we're listening to: The music video for GREAT COMET's villainous anthem, "Charming!"

What we're watching: Andrea Martin busting out an original Lin-Manuel Miranda rap on LATE NIGHT!

Social Butterfly: FROZEN 2 has set its big screen arrival date!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Carol Burnett, who turns 84 today!

Carol Burnett is best known for her long-running TV variety show, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW, which won several Emmy and Golden Globe awards. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, was honored with a Special Tony Award in 1969, and also received a Tony nod for MOON OVER BUFFALO. Among her other Broadway credits are LOVE LETTERS, HOLLYWOOD ARMS and PUTTING IT TOGETHER. She played 'Miss Hannigan' in the 1982 ANNIE film and also appeared on the big screen in THE FRONT PAGE, NOISES OFF and more. Her more recent small screen appearances include JULIE'S GREENROOM, HAWAII FIVE-0, GLEE and more.

Carol Burnett and Brian Dennehy in LOVE LETTERS on Broadway.
Photo by Carol Rosegg

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


  BWW Morning Brief April 26th, 2017 - BANDSTAND Opens and More!
