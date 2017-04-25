Hakuna Matata! Disney's Live-Action LION KING Finds Its Timon & Pumbaa

On the heels of today's announcement of the official release date for Disney's live-action remake of THE LION KING, The Wrap reports that comedic actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are in final talks to play Simba's lovable sidekick duo, Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

James Earl Jones is expected to reprise his role of Mufasa in the film, while Donald Glover will lend his voice to Simba. According to reports, Beyonce is in talks to voice the character of Nala.

As reported earlier today, Disney's live-action THE LION KING will hit theaters on June 19, 2019.

Get ready for meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa's return to the big screen by watching them perform "Hakuna Matata" - voiced by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella - in the animated classic!

Released in theaters in 1994, THE LION KING was a global box office smash, grossing $968.8 million, including $422.8 million domestically. It received Academy Awards for the original song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (Elton John, Tim Rice) and original score (Hans Zimmer), as well as two Grammy Awards, with the soundtrack selling over 14 million copies.

In 1997, the stage production THE LION KING debuted on Broadway, earning six Tony Awards. The production continues to run and remains one of Broadway's biggest hits alongside several other productions running around the world, including London, Hamburg, Tokyo, Madrid, Mexico City, Shanghai, and North America. Translated into eight different languages, its 23 global productions have been seen by more than 85 million people across every continent except Antarctica.

Image courtesy Disney

