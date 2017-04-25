VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on 'Today'

Ben Platt discusses DEAR

EVAN HANSEN on 'Today' here

Ben Platt and the cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen stopped by NBC's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' Below, watch their moving performance of "You Will Be Found!"

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

Image courtesy of NBC

