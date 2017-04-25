VIDEO: Andrea Martin Busts Out Original Lin-Manuel Miranda Rap Written for Her Iconic SCTV Character

During her appearance on last night's LATE NIGHT, Tony Award winner Andrea Martin, star of the new NBC comedy GREAT NEWS, busted out her pre-Hamilton rap which Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote for her SCTV character Edith Prickley. Check out the video below!

Andrea Martin most recently appeared on Broadway in NOISES OFF, for which she received her sixth Tony nomination. She picked up a Tony Award for her performance as Best Featured Actress in 2013's PIPPIN and 1993's MY FAVORITE YEAR. Other Broadway credits include YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, OKLAHOMA and CANDIDE.

About LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

As the Emmy-winning head writer for SNL, Seth has established a reputation for his sharp wit and perfectly timed comedy and has gained fame for his spot-on impersonations, unique characters and hilarious spoofing of topical news. Seth takes his departure from SNL to his new post at "Late Night" as Jimmy Fallon moves to "The Tonight Show."

