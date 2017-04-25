BWW Morning Brief April 25th, 2017 - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, Outer Critics Circle Nominees and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 24, 2017

The Tony Awards announced today that they will reinstate the categories of Best Sound Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Musical starting in the 2017-2018 season.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: ANASTASIA Journeys to Broadway- Watch Highlights!

by BroadwayWorld TV - April 24, 2017

The new musical, ANASTASIA, opens tonight on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.. (more...)

3) ANASTASIA to Audio Livestream 'In a Crowd of Thousands' During Tonight's Opening Performance

by BWW News Desk - April 24, 2017

The new musical, ANASTASIA, opens tonight on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: GMA Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

by BWW News Desk - April 24, 2017

This morning's 'Good Morning America' gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Broadway musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, which opened its doors last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Phillipa Soo & Cast of AMELIE Perform Medley of Songs on 'Today'

by BWW News Desk - April 24, 2017

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and the cast of the new Broadway musical AMELIE stopped by this morning's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week'. Below, watch the cast perform a medley of 'Times Are Hard for Dreamers' and 'Tour De France.' . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT's Justin Guarini

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Danny Burstein and Jane Krakowski announce the 2017 Outer Critics Circle nominees.

- VENUS begins at Signature, while FOSSILS explores the Loch Ness legend at 59E59...

- Stephen Sondheim is honored at PEN America's 2017 Literary Gala.

- And SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, starring Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins, opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's opening night on Broadway!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN on NBC's TODAY, plus stage vets Lea Michele & Andrea Martin stopping by Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Ben Platt and the company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: DOWNTON ABBEY's Allen Leech making his U.S. stage debut in CONSTELLATIONS in Los Angeles...

What we're listening to: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's Nicholas Edwards singing an a cappella rendition of 'Gethsemane' at the Washington National Cathedral!

What we're watching: NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES, online starting today - check out the trailer below!

Social Butterfly: See the company of ANASTASIA take their opening bows!

"Who knows where this road may go..." Watch our Opening Night curtain call Live! #AnastasiaMusical https://t.co/HyumLF1Iin - Anastasia Musical (@AnastasiaBway) April 25, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Al Pacino, who turns 77 today!

Al Pacino last took the stage in GOD LOOKED AWAY at Pasadena Playhouse. Before that, he appeared on Broadway in CHINA DOLL, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, AMERICAN BUFFALO, KING RICHARD III, CAMINO REAL, DOES A TIGER WEAR A NECKTIE? and more. The Tony winner also helmed the 1996 production of HUGHIE. Pacino rose to fame playing 'Michael Corleone' in THE GODFATHER. Among his other screen credits are SERVICE, DOG DAY AFTERNOON, ...AND JUSTICE FOR ALL, SCENT OF A WOMAN, DICK TRACY, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, and SCARFACE, as well as the TV miniseries adaptation of ANGELS IN AMERICA. He will soon be seen in the film THE IRISHMAN.

Judith Light and Al Pacino in GOD LOOKED AWAY at Pasadena Playhouse.

Photo by Jim Cox

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles