ANASTASIA to Audio Livestream 'In a Crowd of Thousands' During Tonight's Opening Performance

The new musical, Anastasia, opens tonight on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.

To celebrate opening night, Anastasia will audio livestream "In a Crowd of Thousands" during the evening's performance on Facebook.

ANASTASIA is currently nominated for two Drama League Awards for Best Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical and Distinguished Performance by Caroline O'Connor.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Johnny Stellard, McKayla Twiggs, Allison Walsh and Beverly Ward.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA comes to Broadway.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Mark Lee & Ed Filipowski, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman/BlumeGreenspan, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/Adam Zell in association with Hartford Stage.

TICKETS:

Tickets range from $69 - $169. Premium tickets range from $199 - $352. For more information, visit www.anastasiabroadway.com or call 212-239-6200.

Group tickets for Anastasia are also now on sale. Groups should contact www.broadwayinbound.com or 866-302-0995.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

