VIDEO: GMA Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

This morning's 'Good Morning America' gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which opened its doors last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. "I hope it opens up the idea of imagination," says star Christian Borle of the show's message. "And also to follow sweet Charlie Bucket's lead and be decent and hopeful." Check out the video below!

Roald Dahl's most treasured tale comes to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and internationally acclaimed playwright DAVID GRIEG. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this- until now.

