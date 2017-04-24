VIDEO: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's Nicholas Edwards Performs Unplugged 'Gethsemane' in D.C. Cathedral

Signature Theatre will present Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Signature Theatre Director of New Works Joe Calarco (Gypsy, The Flick), with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) and Tim Rice (Evita, Chess). This epic story will come to life in an immersive new staging in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre and runs May 9 - July 2, 2017.

Below, check out Nicholas Edwards performing an unplugged version of the classic song "Gethsemane," filmed at The Washington National Cathedral!

Featuring "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Everything's Alright," Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of Jesus' life in his final week. The production will star Nicholas Edwards (Off-Broadway's Spamilton, Sister Act National Tour) as Jesus of Nazareth, Ari McKay Wilford (Broadway's Once) as Judas Iscariot, and Natascia Diaz (Signature's West Side Story, The Threepenny Opera) as Mary Magdalene.

Edwards, Wilford and Diaz are joined in the cast by Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Gypsy) as King Herod, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Titanic) as Annas, Michael J. Mainwaring (Arena's Smokey Joe's Café) as Peter, Awa Sal Secka (Round House's Caroline, or Change) as Simon Zealotes, Thomas Adrian Simpson (Signature's Company) as Caiaphas, and Bobby Smith as Pontius Pilate (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Titanic).

Related Articles