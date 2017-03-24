Actors' Equity Association to Hire First-Ever Diversity Director

Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 50,000 professional stage actors and stage managers, has announced it is conducting a nationwide search for a Diversity Director, a newly created position within the organization.

"The Council is committed to taking a leadership role on diversity and inclusion and committed to working with the entire industry to help move us forward together," said AEA Executive Director Mary McColl. "This new position will help us build forward looking strategies to help change the stage."

Working to integrate diversity initiatives into the union's campaigns and programs and develop new programs and initiatives for members, the diversity director will further Equity's goals toward inclusion and diversity both within the organization and within the theater community.

Actors' Equity is currently accepting applications for this positing. For a complete description and to apply, visit actorsequity.org.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 50,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. #EquityWorks.

Related Articles