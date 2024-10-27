The 22nd Tallgrass Film Festival Announces Winners

Prizes included the programmer awards by Andre Seward, Canan Turan (Narrative shorts), Alex Megaro (Documentary Shorts), and Brian Ratigan (Vortex shorts).
The Tallgrass Film Festival has announced this year's award winners in a ceremony at Margarita's Cantina this morning. Assistant Director Sierra Franklin-Morton and Program Director Andre Seward hosted the event with DJ Carbon. Winners will repeat in person next weekend at the Emily Bonavia Tallgrass Film Center. The festival continues today with the closing night film Bob Trevino Likes It at the Mary J. Teall Theater in Century II. The virtual event begins tonight and runs until November 3. Audience award winners will be announced in the e-newsletter and on social media tomorrow when voting ends tonight.
Short: Things Unheard Of Dir. Alexandra Qin
Feature: No Other Land Dir. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor
Short: I Was Never Really Here Dp: George Lewark & Enchukunoto Dp: Franklyne Mudulia Manono
Feature: To Kill A Wolf Dp: Adam Lee
Short: Fantoomwjik
Feature: Donde Los Arboles Dan Carne: Ana Remón
Short: Living Reality: Caroline Dean
Feature: They Call Her Death
Short: Harlem Fragments: Ian Cymore & Ebb & Flow: Thierry Diab
Feature: The Major Tones: Javier Fernandez Jensen
Juror and Film Critic Jennifer Merin celebrated her 81st birthday on stage and was on hand with the EDA awards in partnership with the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, the EDAs goal is to highlight female talent behind the camera. They are named in honor of AWFJ founder Jennifer Merin's mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film, and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years. She was one of the founders of Aftra and led the movement to pair Sag & Aftra.
ENCHUKUNOTO [The Return]
To Kill A Wolf
Special Mention: Carefully Taught
If That Mockingbird Don't Sing DIR: SADIE BONES
The World According to Allee Willis DIR: Alexis Manya Spraic
Honorable Mention: Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts. DIR: Matthew Salleh
EL CACHARRICO [THE PILEUP] DIR. Oscar Toribio Carbayo
Yo tenía una vida [I had a life] dir. OCTAVIO GERRUA
The Waiting DIR. Volker Schlecht
The Big Wait DIR. Yannick Jamey
Special Award for personalizing a headline allows us to see the person's grit and determination; otherwise, we would need to see through a news article. Unwarranted: The Senseless Death of Journalist Joan Myers
Honorable mention the casting director Nicole Hall: No Small Parts
Jury Selected: The Chronocular Device
Michael Moeder with Moeder and Associates spoke about the importance of educational programs in the renaming of the Thane Chastain Emerging Program in honor of a long-time Emerging instructor who died last year. Best Thane Chastain Emerging Narrative Short: $200 - SPONSORED by Moeder & Associates
Honorable Mention: To The Max DIR: Sundiata Enuke
Emerging Spirit Award: As You Wish DIR: Dennis Rider
Jury Selected: The Lake in the Sky DIR: Caleb Reese Paul
$5,000, $15,000 value Panavision Camera Rental and a medallion - SPONSORED by Cargill and Panavision:
Othelo, O Grande [Othello, The Great] DIR: Lucas H. Rossi dos Santos
LOS FRIKIS DIR: Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz
Our Vortex category is for all animation, experimental, or hybrid projects.
Honorable Mention: THE NECTAR INSTEAD dir: Yoo Lee
Vortex Winner: ONE HAPPY CUSTOMER dir: WATTS
Honorable Mention: DEEP IN MY HEART IS A SONG DIR: JONATHAN PICKETT
Jury Selected: TERMINALLY ILL DIR: CHRIS COLE
START UP
DIR: Shane Konicki
The final award is the Stubbornly Independent Winner must be a US Domestic narrative feature film made for $750,000 or under, without traditional, theatrical, domestic distribution at the time of the festival screening, Winning a one-of-a-kind Tallgrass Tap Handle made by Van Chase Studios.
TO KILL A WOLF dir: KELSEY TAYLOR
Stubbornly Independent since 2003, the Tallgrass Film Festival is the largest film festival in Kansas. A program of the 501(c)3 Tallgrass Film Association, the festival showcases more than 200 films from around the world, hosts dozens of visiting filmmakers, and includes galas, parties, and educational workshops and panels. In addition to bringing the best of independent cinema to heartland audiences, the festival is designed to highlight the city's cultural attractions including world-class museums, landmarks, and unique local businesses, to visitors and residents alike. Throughout the year, TFA presents independent cinema at the year-round film center in the Lux.
