Tallgrass Film Association Announces Return Of Art House Theater Day And Bob Walterscheid Celebration

Tallgrass Film Association has announced the return of Art House Theater Day on Thursday, July 25th. For one day only, the Emily Bonavia Tallgrass Film Center in the Lux will join independent theaters nationwide in celebrating the art house community and its commitment to preserving the power of cinematic storytelling. An additional celebration will happen on Saturday with an all-day VHS party of Walterscheid Productions with special guest, Wichita TV broadcasting legend, Bob Walterscheid.

Art House Theater Day is an annual program of Art House Convergence (AHC) that brings audiences together to celebrate all that art house theaters - and independent film - contribute to our cultural landscape: ambitious and innovative art that provokes, challenges, entertains, and inspires. 2024 marks the fifth Art House Theater Day, which launched in 2016 in more than 150 cinemas across the country. In addition to programs like Art House Theater Day, AHC offers networking opportunities, resources, and best practices to independent exhibitors at large.

“We are so excited to celebrate the importance of arthouses nationally to kick off a fun weekend of celebrations,” Executive Director Melanie Addington said. “Independent cinema and storytelling is critical to the community. Both of our events also celebrate physical media and our partnership with local record stores.”

This Art House Theater Day, the Tallgrass Film Association is excited to highlight Flipside presented by Spektrum Muzik Thursday at 8:30 pm. The 91-minute documentary from Chris Wilcha who helped adapt This American Life to television embodies the spirit of that show as he tries to save a New Jersey record store, in this comic yet deeply moving reflection on opportunities lost and gained.

Celebrating Bob Walterscheid Day on Saturday at noon is a VHS series of B-movie classics presented by The Record Ship. For more than 50 years, Walterscheid has been part of the broadcast media industry. Highlights of his career include the first TV commercial for Pizza Hut, training films, infomercials, and a full-length feature motion picture, King Kung Fu. Walterscheid Productions has been in production in Wichita since 1968.

Walterscheid Productions is providing this VHS series free of cost to Tallgrass as a fundraiser to support the organization. Donations are accepted as pay-what-you-can in person at the door or in advance with a $5 minimum for all films. People can come and go between films or join at any time.

Doors open at 11:30 am. Bob Walterscheid's daughter-in-law Tina Walterscheid will introduce the films and Bob will be available for a Q&A after the first film.

Noon pm: High School Caesar

Matt Stevens is the big man at high school. He sweats the students for protection money, acquires copies of tests for a fee, and rigs the votes so he can beat Kelly in the election for student president. Aside from his anointed acolytes, Matt is almost universally despised. His parents are obscenely rich and spend their time traveling in Europe rather than giving him the parental guidance he needs. Things begin to get ugly when some of the teens resist his power and show Matt up at the drag race.

1:30 pm Beat Girl

When her architect father brings home a much younger new wife, rebellious and resentful teen Jenny goes to extreme lengths to sabotage their relationship.

3 pm: My Teenage Daughter (Teenage Bad Girl)

Magazine editor Valerie Carr lives in London with her two daughters Jan, aged seventeen, and Poppet, thirteen. When Jan is invited to a party at the Savoy, she meets dashing young Tony Ward Black mad about Jive, owner of a Bentley, and supposedly running through a legacy. Attracted to the daring young man, she rejects Mark, a young farmer who is in love with her. But it soon becomes apparent to everyone but Jan that neither Tony's fortune nor even his name may be his own, and her association with him will lead her into delinquency and danger.

Closing the series at 4:30 pm is The Wild Ride starring Jack Nicholson in his first starring role. A rebellious punk of the beat generation spends his days as an amateur dirt track driver in between partying and troublemaking.

Tickets are available for both events at tallgrassfilm.org.

