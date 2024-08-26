THE BEAT GOES ON Cher Tribute Concert Announced At The Missouri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Performing Arts Association has announced the international touring show, "The Beat Goes On" featuring American singer/actress Lisa McClowry's portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage celebration of the music of Cher, set to take place on Thursday, September 19th at the Historic Missouri Theatre. Tickets are available from $24 to $64.

Lisa is completely convincing as CHER with every aspect of playing Cher down pat including her singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the costumes, the makeup, and the mannerisms. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor, and fun audience participation. You can expect to hear Cher's hits spanning from the 60's to now including: I Got You Babe, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves, I Found Someone, If I Could Turn Back Time, songs from ABBA - from Cher's Dancing Queen album, Woman's World, Welcome to Burlesque, Believe and so much more!

The show has been met with incredible reviews, multiple sell-outs, and standing ovations!

Lisa McClowry is a life-long singer and entertainer with over thirty years in the entertainment industry as a trusted, reliable source and talent with twenty-five music albums, multiple lead roles in theatrical productions, movies, commercials. Her original music plays on radio today.

· Date: 9-19-24

· Time: 7:30pm-9:30pm

· Venue: Missouri Theatre

· Ticket Price: $24 - $64

Tickets for the Beat Goes On: Featuring Lisa McClowery as Cher are available now and can be purchased by visiting our office, 713 Edmond Street, calling (816) 279-1225 or on our website: www.paastjo.org. Call for Group and Student Rates.

Of the event, Executive Director, Paul Storiale says; ""We are absolutely thrilled to welcome 'The Beat Goes On' to Saint Joseph. This is a unique opportunity for our community to experience the magic and energy from the music of a legendary and iconic female artist. We can't wait for everyone to dance and sing along to the timeless hits that have defined generations."

The Saint Joseph Performing Arts Association has been bringing professional entertainment to north-west Missouri for over 45 years. PAA presents a varied season of programming including music, theatre, and dance.

Comments