Roxy's Downtown Launches Education Program

Roxy's Downtown today announced its new education program as part of its mission to expand access to the arts. Beginning July 13, Roxy’s will offer 5 classes ranging from college audition prep, directing 101, acting for the camera, the art of self-tape auditions, and dialects & accents made easy.

“Roxy’s is committed to fostering the growth of local talent and providing the skills to succeed in a career in the arts,” said Rick Bumgardner, Artistic Director of Roxy’s Downtown. “Our team has been working on this curriculum over the past year, and we are excited to officially launch our education program next month in partnership with CityArts. One of our core goals at Roxy’s is to expand access to the arts, and this program will give hands-on experience to anyone who wants to explore, or perfect, their creative abilities at an affordable price.”

Program Overview:

Directing 101: In this 6-week class you’ll learn how to format a rehearsal schedule, scene breakdowns, beats, the spine of the show, and so much more.

Acting for the Camera: Learn how to act for TV, film, and commercial opportunities. This 6-week class is designed to cover all of the major aspects of acting for the camera, like perspective, focus, scale, type and scope.

Dialects & Accents Made Easy: This fun and practical class teaches actors how to master a variety of dialects and accents, an essential skill for creating authentic characters and preparing for auditions.

College Audition Prep: Designed for high school students preparing for college auditions, this class will work on elements like acting the song, monologues, resumes, and dance and choreography. Choose between a 1-day intensive or a 6-week series.

The Art of Self-Tape Auditions: In today’s digital age, self-taping has become a crucial part of the audition process. This online class will discuss lighting, backdrops, recording devices, clothes, sound, dance, and how to edit your materials. Following the 2-hour session, you will receive a one-on-one feedback session to review your audition reel. Classes will be taught by Roxy’s Artistic Director Rick Bumgardner, Resident Music Director Simon Hill, Cowley College Director of Theater Nick Albrecht, and Miss Kansas 2023 and choreographer Courtney Wages. For more information or to register for Roxy’s education program, visit roxysdowntown.com/classes.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024).

www.roxysdowntown.com

Follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.

