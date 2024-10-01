Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Forum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Forum Theatre opened their 2024-2025 Season with a bang last week with the groundbreaking Rock Opera, The Who’s Tommy, based on the 1969 rock opera Tommy by The Who. If you have never seen this high-energy musical before, I highly recommend you see it before it closes. It is a unique piece of theatre that is not to be missed.

Tommy was adapted to the stage in 1992 with a book written by Townsend and Des McAnuff, and opened at La Jolla Playhouse in July 1992. The musical made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 1993, where it ran for 900 performances, closing in June 1995. It won 5 Tony Awards. The musical had a 30th Anniversary Revival at The Goodman Theatre in 2023, and underwent some revisions, including striking Tommy's Holiday Camp, which then necessitated a rewrite of We're Not Gonna Take It. The Chicago production transferred to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in March 2024. There are currently plans for a National Tour in 2025.

The musical begins in 1940, as England is engulfed in World War 2. Tommy’s father, Captain Walker, doesn’t come home from the war, and Mrs. Walker takes a lover. In a surprising turn of events, Captain Walker returns from a German POW camp, and finds his wife with her boyfriend. Enraged, Walker shoots the lover. Tommy witnesses the violence and is traumatized into a catatonic state. Young Tommy get abused by relatives and friends; as he becomes a teen he becomes a Pinball Wizard and is idolized by his peers. Tommy’s journey back to reality is fraught with pitfalls as the story hurtles to a satisfying conclusion.

Director Steve Hitchcock’s cast moves at a quick pace, and contrasts moments of starkness with tender, deep reflection. Megan Parsley’s Choreography was modern and tight. Musical Director Linda Starkey gets the maximum vocal mileage with her cast, who sound great. Ben Juhnke’s Set Design consisted of well placed scaffolding with lots of screens for some really cool projections. While some projections indicated the given circumstances, others helped us understand the inner worlds of the characters. Megan Reed’s costumes were at times colorful, serious, and scandalous! Sound Design by Ryan Morrow was excellent; there was a great balance between the actors and the music, which is so important in a Rock Opera. Lighting Designers Ben Juhnke and James K Davis give us the ultimate Rock Concert experience with lots of flashing, colorful lights.

There were some very exciting performances in this production. John Keckeisen turns in a super clean performance as the ultra creepy wicked Uncle Ernie, Tommy’s abusive alcoholic pedofile babysitter. Ensemble members Levon Mathis and Lorenz Looney play many characters throughout the musical, but their set up into the eerie Eyesight to the Blind is otherworldly; their voices flex and build excitement, as we wheel into the sensual Acid Queen. Delaney Williams, a Texas native who now calls Wichita home, played the Acid Queen; her sensual choreography was well executed, and her soaring vocals gave me chills! Tyler Treat, a recent OCU grad, plays Sally Simpson, the underage groupie who tries to catch Tommy’s eye at his concert. Treat sounds great, and takes us on a quick journey of teen angst to mature acceptance of her fate. Olivia Prue, a Derby High School Senior, was a high energy standout in ensemble, particularly in the Pinball Wizard dance trio.

Nora Graham as Mrs. Walker, and Zach Garraway as Captain Walker, turn in exceptional performances. Particularly touching was the song I Believe My Own Eyes. This was the most tender and touching moment in the entire show; both possess beautiful voices which blend exceedingly well.

Ethan Crank, a recent WSU grad, really shines in the leading role of Tommy. His youthful exuberance lifts him up; he sings with great zeal, and seems to have boundless energy. Crank’s voice is perfectly suited for this role, and his interaction with the entire cast makes this a true ensemble piece. Make sure you get your tickets before this show sells out!

Tommy is the Forum season opener. The 2024-2025 Season includes Dial M For Murder, White Christmas, The Bridges of Madison County, and Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville. The Forum is currently offering a deal on a Three Show Flex package for $108.00. This price saves 15% off the single ticket price.

Tommy continues its run through October 6. Tickets are on sale at forumtheatre.org You can also call the Box Office at 316-618-0444, or get your tickets online today: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36031

Comments