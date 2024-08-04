Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Music Theatre Of Wichita At Century II Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On July 31, 2024, I had the privilege of seeing an incredibly scintillating production of MatildaThe Musical, presented by Music Theatre Wichita in the Century II Concert Hall. I’m ashamed to say I knew next to nothing about the book, but I have seen myriad clips of the musical numbers. I was fearful it was going to so heavy, with very evil adult characters, but I was so surprised at how the comedic elements took the sting out of some of the most horrific characters. With its lessons on the importance of education and standing up for what’s right, I was thoroughly entertained by the evening’s performance. As I watched Matilda unfold I thought this in some ways feels like a traditional British Panto, a strictly British form that typically features gender role reversal, a storyline of good versus evil, slapstick comedy, colorful, eccentric costumes, and audience participation. The plot is often derived from a fairy tale or nursery story. The performance style is a direct descendent of the 18th Century Mummers plays, which were inspired by the 16th Century Italian form Commedia dell’ Arte. Pantos are most popular at Christmas time, and are family friendly. Some of the characters, and of course the language, had a decidedly British feel. When the Royal Shakespeare Company, who initially developed and staged the original West End production, transferred it to Broadway in the Spring of 2013, they decided the show would be set in England despite initial pressure for the show to be Americanized.

Matilda the Musical is based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl. Dahl’s most well known book was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was the inspiration for the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The RSC at Stratford-upon-Avon commissioned Matilda, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly. The plot follows a telekinetic 5 year old Matilda Wormwood as she navigates obstacles caused by her family and her arch nemesis Agatha Trunchbull, Headmistress of Crunchem Hall. Matilda also helps her sweet teacher, Miss Honey, reclaim her life. The show began its life in November 2010 with a twelve-week trial run at Stratford-upon-Avon. It moved to the West End in November 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. Matilda the Musical won seven 2012 Olivier Awards, and five 2013 Tony Awards. The film adaptation was released in 2022, and is currently available for viewing on Netflix.

Before the show began, Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum and Managing Director Angela Cassette came out for their curtain speech and to introduce the Youth Ensemble, who presented a Mamma Mia medley to honor of the idea of works that move from movies to stage. To reiterate The Year of the Woman 2024 Season theme, Marcum introduced the winner of the “Nominate Your Teacher" essay contest. The award for Outstanding Educator went to Maize Central Teacher Annalise Fischer.

Before I begin talking about performances, I need to point out that MTWichita is really knocking it out of the park in terms of set design this season. Every production I have seen this season has shown us exceptional scenic elements and production values. The Matilda set, designed by Michelle Ney, and working in collaboration with Projection Designer Michael Salvatore Commendatore, and Lighting Designer Yale Lubetzky, blew me away. There were so many tricks and changes that I stopped trying to figure out how everything was accomplished.The proscenium was ringed with with chalkboards, cages, and child’s blocks, all of which glowed in the dark. At first we see the surroundings in plain black and white, and in seconds everything is saturated with neon colors, and layered over the set are constantly morphing projections, like stars and letters, spikes, and fire, changing the color and mood of the set at any given time.

Brian J. Marcum has assembled a wonderful cast here, and the acting walks a fine line between over the top presentational musical comedy and fine representational work. The otherwise outrageously horrible characters were softened by their ridiculous nature, which makes them palatable for a young audience. Marcum’s Hip Hop choreography, combined with clever staging and set piece choreography, keep the proceedings moving at a good pace. Musical Director Jesse Warkentin delivers a solid vocal sound and tight pit orchestra. Tim Minchin’s more modern score can take flight pretty quickly, but Warkentin keeps everything under control. Costume Designer Abby Stroot does a great job here, getting all those students in matching school uniforms, making Miss Trunchbull look uptight in a pseudo military uniform, and keeping Mrs. Wormwood and her friend’s dancing attire dangerously sparkly. The wigs, by Joshua Harris, add to the over the top quality of some of our villains, including Mrs. Wormwood’s ridiculous blonde mountain, and Trunchbull’s uber-tight top knot.

The first character we meet is Mrs. Wormwood, played exceedingly well by Lauralyn Mcclelland, an OCU grad with an extensive Broadway resume. Her New Jersey mob wife accent is perfect, as she hurls her ignorant, snarky, venomous invectives to great effect. Her husband, the abusive Mr. Wormwood, is portrayed by Chris Stevens, who recently was on the National Tour of TINA, is making his MTW debut. Stevens also sports a spot on Jersey accent, and is equally offensive, constantly delivering toxic, derogatory comments to his beautiful daughter Matilda, often calling her “son.” McClelland and Stevens are a fantastic team, keeping a blistering pace and landing all their over the top comedic banter with ease. If they weren’t so funny, they would be frightening! They’re the epitome of self-absorbed, narcissistic parents!

Norma Mae Dixon, an 11 year old who’s worked from the Coterie to MTKC, shines as Matilda. Her performance is sublime and nuanced. Even though Matilda is a good little girl, she’s always got tricks up her sleeve, and will definitely commit a wrong to make things right, as evidenced in Naughty. Dixon’s Matilda goes from a trickster, reconstituting her father’s hair tonic into peroxide, which turns her father’s hair green, to an introspective philosopher in a brutally honest monologue leading up to the beautifully sung Quiet.

Since the Dickens quoting Matilda loves books, her favorite place to hang out is the Library, and the Librarian, Mrs. Phelps, is tenderly played by Aria Evans, a recent Penn State grad. The Librarian listens intently and reacts to Matilda’s story of The Acrobat (Lacey Jack) and The Escapologist (Brayden Warden), who beautifully mime the big top action as Matilda narrates. Warden’s Escapologist appears to Matilda later in Act 2 in I’m Here, with his strong, comforting voice, reassuring her she is not alone.

The first day of school gives us a look at the full ensemble, and it is rowdy. In The School Song, the upperclassmen are naturally hazing the underclassmen, warning them of the terrifying Miss Trunchbull. There is a lot to look at here; the dancing is energetic and angular, and the vocal sound is full, all bolstered by the dizzying array of lighting changes and projections. We finally get to meet Miss Honey, the most beloved teacher at Crunchem Hall. Miss Honey is played by Kassi McMillan, a recent CCM grad. McMillan embodies this role perfectly, with a smooth, lyrical soprano voice and sweet demeanor. All of McMillan’s songs are filled with a beauty and sweetness that isn’t saccharine or sentimental. It’s easy to see how Miss Honey can be gaslit by Miss Trunchbull.

David Lowenstein plays the pugnacious and sanctimonious Agatha Trunchbull with a lightness that makes her degeneracy much easier to bear. An MTW regular and Broadway veteran, Lowenstein modulates his performance so well, with huge moments of hilarious physical comedy, like watching Trunchbull react to a newt in her knickers, to moments of abject horror, where she meets out punishments with a masochistic glee. There are two brilliant collaborations with Lowenstein and the technical elements - in Bruce, Trunchbull sniffs out the student who belched a visible giant plume of chocolate gas after consuming her special chocolate cake; in The Smell of Rebellion, a student is seemingly flung across the stage. Both were magnificent.

Alex Iozzio, a Junior in the MT program at Penn State, plays Rudolpho, Mrs. Wormwood’s arrogant dance partner who feels looks are more important than intelligence. Rudolpho exhibits lots of attitude which translates into lots of laughs in the ballroom sequence Loud and Proud. Barron Dyer, a local student at St. Marks School, gives a convincing turn as Bruce, the student who dares to steal a piece of Trunchbull’s cake and pays the price in Bruce. Blair Baeza, a 6th Grader at Horace Mann Dual Language School, plays Matilda’s best friend Lavender, a precocious girl who can’t stop talking and shares a penchant for moving the action along with some of Matilda’s naughty tricks. Baeza is so adorable, and her charisma is so infectious that it made it easy for us to root for her when she put the newt in Trunchbull’s water pitcher. Also spotted singing and dancing his heart out in the ensemble was Jaden Kindle, a Wichita native who recently graduated from Nazareth University.

A fun commentary on today’s society was an audience participation number called All I Know. This slapstick vaudeville number that began Act 2 included Mr. Wormwood and his son, Michael, played by ably Montana Roberts, a Freshman at Valley Center High. The tongue in cheek lyrics, “The bigger the Telly the smarter I am,” and “All I learned I learned from the Telly” had the audience in stitches.

Matilda’s mind reading abilities (which somehow by osmosis takes in Miss Honey’s past) along with the help of Matilda’s telekinetic powers (which are aided by the magic of technical theatre) all lead to Trunchbull’s demise. The result is the triumphant final song, Revolting Children, sung by the company with full force and glee. There is a happy ending, which I’m not going to reveal, but it involves a Bulgarian by the name of Sergei, played here with a spot on accent and great comic timing by Caleb Sporrer, a junior in the MT program at Texas State.

Thanks, MTW, for a great show and a wonderful evening!

What’s up next at MTW? Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, which runs August 21-25, 2024 at the Century II Concert Hall. MTWichita is also asking you to “Save the Date” for their event Night Among the Stars at Brick and Mortar, 230 S. Topeka Street on August 27th at 6pm. MTWichita will be hosting dinner, drinks, live auction, and Musical Theatre Magic! Go to mtwichita.org to order tickets for both events online, or call the Box Office at 316-625-3107. The Century II Concert Hall is located at 225 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202.

Photo Credit: Kacy Meinecke

