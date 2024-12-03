Previews: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Forum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Forum Theatre is gearing up for its production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, which will be presented from Dec. 5 through Dec. 22.

Based on the beloved movie, this song and dance musical glistens with irresistible charm. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters while traveling to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge which is owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

Cast members include John Keckeisen as Bob Wallace, Ryan Ehresman as Phil Davis, Chelsey Ehresman as Betty Haynes, Courtney Wages as Judy Haynes, Paul Ellis Jackson as General Waverly, Gina Austin as Martha Watson, Lexye Collins as Susan Waverly, Ted Dvorak as Sheldrake, and Greg Dalton-White as Ezekiel.

Kathy Hauptman and Megan Parsley co-direct the musical, which has original choreography by Courtney Wages and music direction by Linda Starkey.

The three weeks of production dates include Thursday through Saturday December 5-7 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday December 8 at 2:00 pm; Thursday through Saturday December 12-14 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday December 15 at 2:00 pm; and Thursday through Saturday, December 19-21 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday December 22 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $34 – $42 each. The Forum offers a 10% military discount and 1/2 price student tickets with a valid student ID.

The Forum Theatre Company performs at The Wilke Center located at the First United Methodist Church at 330 N. Broadway with entrance and parking on the Northeast side of the building at Topeka and 3rd Street. Each year, The Forum Theatre Company presents a season of contemporary and classic comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. It is committed to presenting and producing professional theatre of the highest quality at affordable prices.

For more information, call The Forum Theatre at 316-618-0444.

Comments