Previews: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Guild Hall Players At St. James Episcopal Church

GUILD HALL PLAYERS presents WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck, which runs September 26-29, 2024. The 2017 play was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony award as Best Play.

The funny and insightful docudrama recounts the true story about how Schreck earned her college scholarship money in the 80s competing in speech competitions. The play provides many thought provoking glimpses into how this cherished 200 year old document impacts and interacts with our 21st century lives, particularly women. The production features Miranda Windholz as Schreck, Bobbi Green as her assistant Mike, and Emily Renfield as a contemporary student who debates her. The play is interactive with the audience deciding the outcome.

Performances are Thursday, Sept 26, Friday the 27th, Saturday the 28th at 8 pm, and Sunday the 29th at 7 pm at St James Episcopal Church, 3750 E Douglas, Wichita, KS, 67208. Please call 683- 5686 for reservations. Ticket prices are $12 for Adults, and $10 for Students and Military.

The play deals with adult subject matter and is not suitable for children.

Comments