Previews: WAR HORSE North American Premier at ICT Rep At The Century II Concert Hall

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra (WSO), in collaboration with Wichita Repertory Theater (ICTRep), is honored to present the North American premiere of War Horse in Concert.

This extraordinary live event combines the sweeping score, by composer Adrian Sutton, of the Tony Award-winning play with ICTRep narrators, Butler Community College Concert Choir, and animated sketches by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Scenic Artist Rae Smith alongside the full symphony orchestra. This landmark performance is one night only at Century II Concert Hall on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 PM, bringing a powerful and emotional narrative to audiences through a blend of music, theatre, and multimedia.

War Horse in Concert brings the narrative of young Albert and his horse, Joey, to life, against the backdrop of World War I, where courage, loyalty, and hope are tested. The concert will feature a performance by the 57- piece Wichita Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Hege, accompanied by dramatic narration and stunning visual projections that create an immersive concert experience.

“Wichita’s vibrant theatre and music scene makes our community the ideal location for the North American debut of War Horse in Concert,” said Tim Storhoff, Executive Director of the Wichita Symphony. “Partnering with Wichita Repertory Theater allows us to offer audiences an unforgettable and immersive concert experience, where musical storytelling around the timeless themes of love, resilience, and bravery takes center stage.”

The new collaboration between the Wichita Symphony and Wichita Repertory Theater marks an exciting partnership, combining the artistic strengths of both organizations to deliver an unparalleled performance. Under the direction of Dr. Julie Longhofer, Artistic Director of Wichita Repertory Theater, the visual and narrative elements of the concert will heighten the emotional intensity of the music, taking audiences on a profound journey through history and human connection.

“I’m thrilled and so proud that War Horse: The Story in Concert is receiving its North American premiere with the Wichita Symphony and Wichita Repertory Theatre,” said composer Adrian Sutton. “War Horse has been a part of so many theatre-goers’ lives the world over now, with its universal, simple yet timeless story touching so many hearts, and its debut in North America is long overdue. I’m so pleased that it has translated so well into this concert form!”

Michael Morpurgo’s book War Horse was first adapted for stage with life-size puppets at The National Theatre in 2007, then brought to the silver screen with Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated 2011 film (orchestrated by John Williams). This WSO and ICTRep partnership production was first brought to life as War Horse: The Story in Concert through full orchestral score (composed by Adrian Sutton), narration, and chorus in 2017 with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets for War Horse in Concert are available now at WichitaSymphony.org or by calling (316) 267-7658. Don't miss this unforgettable afternoon of music, theatre, and storytelling as two of Wichita's cultural institutions come together to deliver a world-class performance.

War Horse in Concert – North American Premiere will be performed one night only, Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM, in the Century II Concert Hall at 225 W. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202. Tickets are available at WichitaSymphony.org, or you may call (316) 267-7658.

The Wichita Symphony was founded in 1944, and is one of the leading cultural organizations in the region whose mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain diverse audiences through performances of orchestral music.

The Wichita Repertory Theater is dedicated to producing high-quality, vibrant theatrical productions from classic and contemporary play repertoire that provides challenging roles and design opportunities for artists and audiences.

