Previews: TRAVESTIES at ICT Rep, Welsbacher Theatre at the WSU Metroplex at 29th and Oliver

Wichita Repertory Theater (ICTRep) continues its 2024 Summer Celebration of Comedy with TRAVESTIES, opening Thursday, July 18.

Tom Stoppard's zany comedy about Art, Revolutionaries, Libraries, and Cucumber Sandwiches wows audiences with its take on those who create art and those who create social change. "The year is 1916, the place is neutral Switzerland, and the world is unhinged..."

TRAVESTIES is a comic whirlwind generated when novelist James Joyce, surrealist Tristan Tzara, and the political revolutionary Lenin walk into a bar... cross paths in the Zurich Library in 1916. Inspired by the True Story of how civil servant Henry Carr later came to sue James Joyce over the price of a pair of pants worn in a production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST. (Yes, this craziness really happened. We promise.)

At the height of Modernism (1890-1930), artists were struggling to come to terms with upheavals in human society, amid sweeping changes in the modernization of thought, of politics, of economics and indeed of every facet of daily life. As we enter a post-industrial, digitized meta-modern age, Tom Stoppard's 1974 play has never been more relevant.

TRAVESTIES features Matthew Gwinner as “Henry Carr,” James Earlywine as “Tristan Tzara,” Coleman Adams as “James Joyce,” and Jo Smith as “Vladimir Lenin.” It is directed by ICTRep’s Artistic Director, Dr. Julie Longhofer.

Performances are Thursday July 18 through Saturday 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. (one weekend only), all in the Welsbacher Theatre at 29th and Oliver. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and veterans, $20 for those under the age of 30, and $15 for students (inclusive of all taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased at ICTRep.SimpleTix.com.

Wichita Repertory Theater - "ICTRep" - is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our goal is to fill the semi-professional niche for artists and audiences who love plays. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities that allow actors and creatives to hone their crafts. We also want to bring audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences from the classic and contemporary repertoire. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep) and Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater).

ICTRep: Dramatically Good!

