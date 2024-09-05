Previews: THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME at Kechi Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kechi Playhouse continues its season this September with Things My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSavino.

This play is a comedy that looks at generational differences and how we can learn from everyone. The story follows young couple Olivia and Gabe who are moving into their first apartment together. They’ve just packed up all of their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, though, and things become slightly more complicated when all of their parents show up to help!

The play is directed by Jeremy Buoy. Buoy is a Kechi veteran who has appeared on stage, assisted with tech, and is now one of two directors besides Owner, Misty Maynard, who has directed during the main season at the Playhouse.

The cast features several familiar and new faces in the Wichita Theatre scene as well as several new faces to the Playhouse stage. Playing the young couple are Holland Lee Kiser as Olivia, and Kaleb Waller as Gabe. Gabe's parents are played by Chelsea Daniel (Lydia), and Jake Steward (Wyatt). Playing Olivia's parents are Jami Thomas (Karen), and Nathan Betzen (Carter) Olivia’s parents. Rounding out the cast is Angela Forrest as the building superintendent, Max.

Richard Schultz is Set Designer, with Sound and Ligting Design by Buoy, and Properties Design by Jami Thomas.

Performances are September 6 - 29. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday 8pm performances are $17, and the Sunday 2:30pm performances are $16. There is also a Five Show Season flex card available for $75. Please call 316-744-2152 or message the Kechi Playhouse Facebook page for reservations!

Comments