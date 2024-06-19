Previews: THE SUNSHINE BOYS at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roxy’s Downtown is delighted to announce the upcoming production of the classic Neil Simon comedy, The Sunshine Boys, coming to Wichita this June. A heartwarming and hilarious story, The Sunshine Boys follows two former vaudeville partners who reunite for a television special after years of estrangement. With wit, charm, and Simon's signature humor, the play explores the complexities of friendship, the passage of time, and the enduring power of laughter.

"We are thrilled to finally bring The Sunshine Boys to Wichita this summer," said Rick Bumgardner, Artistic Director of Roxy's Downtown. "We have wanted to mount this brilliant play at Roxy’s for years, and couldn’t have been more excited when David Stone approached us about bringing this production to life. This classic comedy has the power to resonate with audiences of all ages, and our talented cast and crew will deliver a performance that is nothing short of spectacular."

The Sunshine Boys stars J R Hurst as “Willie Clark,” John Keckeisen as “Ben Silverman,” David Stone as “Al Lewis” and Deb Campbell as the Nurse. David Stone will also direct this production.

Performances begin on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 2 E Douglas Ave #1, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, June 29, 2024. All tickets for The Sunshine Boys are $42 general admission tickets and are available by calling 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. Roxy’s Season Ticket holders have access to $30 tickets by calling the box office. For groups of 10 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com. The Sunshine Boys plays Wednesdays and Thursday evenings at 7:00PM, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024). www.roxysdowntown.com Follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.

