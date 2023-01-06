Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Roxy's Downtown

Running January 5-28, 2023!

Jan. 06, 2023  

I saw the show last night and it was brilliant! This is going to sell out quickly, so please get your tickets ASAP! My review is forthcoming.

From the creative minds of the Mischief Theatre Company, this Tony winning farce portrays the doomed opening night of THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR. The play won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award.

The thespian troupe of Cornley Drama Society is putting on a production of THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR and you're invited. If only they had a few more weeks of rehearsals. From dropped lines to dropped set pieces, by the end - everything (and everyone) will drop at least once.

Starring Nick Albrecht, Lyle Valentine, Kelcy Mohr, Sarah Wine, Jackson Dorris, Drew Thomas, Chayston Simmons, and Rick Bumgardner, along with "wonder studies" Hagan Simmons, Meghan McGehee, and Clayton Reitz. Direction is by Rick Bumgardner with Scenic Design by Michael Downs, Costumes by Chadwick Armstrong, Lighting Design by Arthur Reese, Sound Design by Porter Jones, and Property Design by Meghan McGehee. Fight Choreography by Drew Thomas.

A great-looking and brilliantly performed piece, Tim Walker of The Telegraph said that "I have seldom, if ever, heard louder or more sustained laughter in a theatre." The show's tickets can be purchased by visiting this site: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217678®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35682%2Fproduction%2F1099102?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. You may also call 316-265-4400 for ticket reservations.




ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Regional Tour in Garden City This Summer Photo
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Regional Tour in Garden City This Summer
Attendants of this year's New York Comic Con were treated to a live performance of Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale, a puppet play presented by Brett Crandall Studios.
FREEDOM BOUND Comes to Topeka Next Month Photo
FREEDOM BOUND Comes to Topeka Next Month
School Time Theater Series - Freedom Bound comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in January. Performances are on January 25.
THE KREADY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Comes to Tokpeka This Month Photo
THE KREADY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Comes to Tokpeka This Month
The Topeka Performing Arts Center invites you to come celebrate the season at a holiday concert for the whole family! With 17 Broadway shows between them, Broadway veterans Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels promise to thrill you with vocal stylings that are direct from New York City, but have hometown heart.
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week
For forty-five years, Ballet Midwest has been entertaining audiences with the magical Nutcracker Ballet set to the unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky. Join Clara at a Christmas Eve party where she receives a gift that will soon take her on a fantastic journey.

From This Author - Paula Makar

Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula earned her Master’s Degree in Theatre from Oklahoma State University, where she directed These Shining Lives and... (read more about this author)


Review: THIS IS OUR YOUTH at Jabara Flexible Theatre In De Mattias Hall At Newman UniversityReview: THIS IS OUR YOUTH at Jabara Flexible Theatre In De Mattias Hall At Newman University
August 18, 2022

What did our critic think of THIS IS OUR YOUTH at Jabara Flexible Theatre In De Mattias Hall At Newman University?
Previews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown UptownPreviews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown Uptown
August 16, 2022

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Theatre, presents the first non-musical production of its inaugural season with Calendar Girls, a stage play based on a true story and popularized by the 2003 film of the same name. Performances run weekends August 26 - September 18 at the Crown Uptown, with Friday and Saturday show times at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.
Previews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's DowntownPreviews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's Downtown
August 15, 2022

Roger Miller (KING OF THE ROAD) and William Hauptman’s musical adaptation about Mark Twain’s rebellious teenager Huck and a runaway slave named Jim, takes off, raft and all, on Roxy’s stage August 4, 2022. The limited engagement runs through August 20, 2022 for just 12 performances.
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert HallPreviews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall
August 15, 2022

Wayne Bryan reluctantly leaves his role as Man in Chair in MTWichita's season finale, The Drowsy Chaperone due to medical reasons. Replacing him for the show will be John Scherer.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Crown UptownReview: THE WEDDING SINGER at Crown Uptown
August 12, 2022

The Wedding Singer made its Regional Debut at the Crown Uptown in July. It’s super fun, high energy musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, with music by Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom), book by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, Elf, The Prom) and Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore), and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The Wedding Singer's score is rife with 80’s pop references, which made me ponder the question, “From which actual hits were the show’s songs derived?”
share