Previews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Roxy's Downtown

I saw the show last night and it was brilliant! This is going to sell out quickly, so please get your tickets ASAP! My review is forthcoming.

From the creative minds of the Mischief Theatre Company, this Tony winning farce portrays the doomed opening night of THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR. The play won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award.

The thespian troupe of Cornley Drama Society is putting on a production of THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR and you're invited. If only they had a few more weeks of rehearsals. From dropped lines to dropped set pieces, by the end - everything (and everyone) will drop at least once.

Starring Nick Albrecht, Lyle Valentine, Kelcy Mohr, Sarah Wine, Jackson Dorris, Drew Thomas, Chayston Simmons, and Rick Bumgardner, along with "wonder studies" Hagan Simmons, Meghan McGehee, and Clayton Reitz. Direction is by Rick Bumgardner with Scenic Design by Michael Downs, Costumes by Chadwick Armstrong, Lighting Design by Arthur Reese, Sound Design by Porter Jones, and Property Design by Meghan McGehee. Fight Choreography by Drew Thomas.

A great-looking and brilliantly performed piece, Tim Walker of The Telegraph said that "I have seldom, if ever, heard louder or more sustained laughter in a theatre." The show's tickets can be purchased by visiting this site: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217678®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35682%2Fproduction%2F1099102?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. You may also call 316-265-4400 for ticket reservations.