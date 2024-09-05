Previews: THE MINUTES at Wichita Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Minutes, written by Tracy Letts, is a dark comedy that tells the story of a small-town City Council meeting, where the mundanity of local bureaucracy is threatened by a dark truth, and asks the question “What kind of town do you want to live in?”

The Minutes will run September 5-8 and 12-15 at Wichita Community Theatre. The play is Directed by Quinn Warren, with Sydney Alder (Stage Manager), and Joseph Heil (Lighting Design).. The cast features Arrieta Austin, Jonny Kline, Kenneth Mitchell, Nick Pope, Rachel Chinn, Bryan Welsby, Ashley McCracken, Joe Parrish, Julie Williams, Richard Macias, and Heath Rochester.

All performances begin at 8pm with the exception of Sundays, which begin at 2pm. Tickets are $18 for Adults, and $16 for Students, Seniors and Military. Tickets are available at the door, or by calling (316) 686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N Fountain, Wichita, KS 67208

Photo: Daniel Overholt

