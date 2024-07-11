Previews: SLOW FOOD at Wichita Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wichita Community Theatre presents Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod July 18th-28th. Performances run Thursday- Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday matinees at 2pm each week.

Slow Food is about a middle-aged couple who are empty nesters. They vacation to Palm Springs to celebrate their anniversary. They go to a Greek restaurant for dinner where a middle-aged waiter inserts himself into the couple's life and insists they share his life as well while delivering a slow meal. Slow Food is a great comedy that themes are very universal looking at how we deal and learn through the new changes life throws at us, each with its own ups and downs.

The play is directed by Jeremy Buoy, a WSU Theatre Program Graduate whose recent credits include The Last Lifeboat and The Addams Family Musical. Buoy says “Slow Food is a great comedy that has themes which are universal. Such as looking at how we deal and learn through the new changes life throws at us, each with its own ups and downs. As well as a theme of love.”

The cast features an impressive three member cast with Mark Schuster as Man (Peter), Angela Forrest as Woman (Irene), and Chris Sharkey as the Waiter (Stephen). Ashley McCracken-Christy and Lorenz Looney are understudies. An impressive production team includes Sydney Alder as Assistant Director and Intimacy Coordinator, Chris Welborn as Stage Manager, Joseph Hiel as Lighting Designer, Chelsea Daniel as Costume Coordinator, Jane Tanner as Props Designer, Cole Adams as Sound Designer, and both Buoy and Alder as set coordinators.

You can make reservations by calling 316-696-1282, they are encouraged but not required. Ticket prices range from $16-$18 for general admission prices and are $14 for each Thursday night performance. For this show specifically WCT will be offering 5 tables you must call ahead to reserve for couples. These tables will be $45 which includes two ticket for the show, two drinks (coffee, tea, water, or a can of soda), from our snack bar, and two desserts. Additional or general audience members may purchase a dessert for $5.

