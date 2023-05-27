Previews: ROCK OF AGES at Music Theatre Wichita at The Capitol Federal Amphitheater In Andover, KS

Rock of Ages is coming to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, KS. It’s running May 31 through June 4. The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets start at $25!

I’m super stoked to see this show because it’s so different than the traditional musicals we’ve come to expect from MTW! Rock of Ages is an upbeat, high energy musical that’s doing to transport you back to the glory days of the 80s hair band era! The classic power ballads of Styx, Twisted Sister, Poison and more will ignite memories of your youth and fill you with the same excitement you felt at their sold-out shows. Rock of Ages is the ultimate ‘80s throwback experience. This high-energy musical will have you singing and dancing along to the anthems that defined your generation. For one week only, you‘ll feel like a teenager again, immersed in the gritty glamour of the Sunset Strip and chasing your dreams, just like the characters in this tale of chasing stardom. This is your chance to relive the rebellious spirit and carefree fun of the ‘80s. The fashion, the music, the attitude – it‘s all here!

The show is directed and choreographed by Eric Sciotto, who appeared in the ’96 and ’97 MTW seasons. Eric has performed in countless regional productions, concerts, tours, and 12 Broadway shows! He's also directed and choreographed numerous plays and musicals and is currently a professor of Musical Theatre at the University of Utah. Eric also choreographed last season's Wizard of Oz. I sat down this week with Eric AND Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum for a high energy interview that I’ll release soon here on Broadway World Wichita! Watch this space!

Thomas W. Douglas has returned to musical direct and conduct a small, super tight ensemble for Rock of Ages. Maestro Douglas has a long history with MTWichita. He has performed hundreds of productions nationally and internationally. Thomas is currently the Artistic Director of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh and has conducted the symphony orchestras in San Diego, Pittsburgh, Des Moines, Wichita and Seattle; as well as at the Anchorage Opera and the Pittsburgh Festival Opera. He’s also a professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

The cast includes a number of vocal heavy hitters, including Benjamin Camenzuli, who plays Drew Boley. Benjamin is a recent OCU grad and calls NYC home. His recent credits include Once (Andrej), Grease (Roger), and Ring of Fire (Steve). Back for a second season to portray Sherrie Christian is Emma Ogea. Last year Emma was in 42nd Street, Kinky Boots, and The Wizard of Oz. She’s a Nebraska native and a rising junior studying Musical Theatre: Dance at the Chicago College of Performing Arts. Wichita native and MTW veteran Injoy Fountain is back to play Justice Charlier. Recent roles include Color Purple (Celie), 42nd Street (Maggie Jones) and the MTW Holiday Special. Injoy was on Team Kelly in Season 17 of The Voice, and toured with Postmodern Jukebox. She also toured as a band member with four time Tony Nominee Condola Rashad, and toured internationally in Rent directed by Anthony Rapp.

The show runs 2 hours 30 minutes. The show is rated PG13 for sex, language, and rock & roll. All Patrons must be 5 years of age or older. Tickets can be purchased by calling 316.265.3107 or online at mtwichita.org (specific URL - Click Here) The gates open 2 hours before each show. Concessions will be provided by local food trucks including, The Popcorner, Cousin Hectors, Taters N Toppings, Devour Food Truck, The Wing Express, Urban Skillet, The Brown Box Bakery, and King of Pineapples, and Shaken or Stirred Bartending.

If you want to upgrade your experience, you can join MTW as a VIP! VIP status includes dinner, drinks, and premium parking are included when you upgrade for $100 per person. Click here for details and registration.

On Opening Night there’s going to be a “Jukebox Heroes 80’s Costume Party.” Beginning at 5:30 PM, patrons are welcome to enjoy treats from Taters N Toppings, Cousin Hectors, The Popcorner, and Shaken or Stirred Bartending. Prizes will be given for best dressed, biggest hair, and more. More details - Click here!

What’s up next at MTW?

Red, White, and Broadway runs July 1-4. July 1-3 shows are at 8pm, with two shows on July 4 - 11am and 8pm.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs July 26-July 30; Starnight 2023 runs August 4 & 5; Ragtime runs August 16 - 20; and Cats, which runs September 6-10, closes out the season!

Photo Credit: Kacy Meinecke