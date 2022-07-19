Previews: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at Roxy's Downtown

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Runs until July 23rd

Jul. 19, 2022  

Opening the 2022-2023 Season for Roxy's Downtown is Heathers: The Musical, which is set to run until July 23rd.

A black comedy, Heathers opens conversations about dark issues including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault, and school violence. There's a dazzling rock score, and a wickedly funny book, because, you know, it's MURDER being popular. Heathers was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and two Lucille Lortel Awards.

This show features some new faces, along with some of Roxy's audience favorites, including: Madison Laughlin (Veronica), Dalton DeVoe (JD), Mary Michael Gomez (Heather Chandler), Elaine Watson (Heather Duke) Katriana Kisner (Heather McNamara), Drew Thomas (Ram Sweeney), Tim Hampton (Kurt Kelly), Christi Moore (Ms. Fleming, Mrs. Sawyer), Nathan Frock (Ram's Dad/Principal Gowan/Veronica's Dad), Brad Robertson (Kurt's Dad/Coach Ripper/Big Bud Dean), Jasmine Hall (Martha Dunnstock). Members of the ensemble include Dex O'Neal, Cadence LeBouef, Ashley Strella, and Hagan Simmons.

The show is Directed by Kipp Simmons, with Musical Direction by Rich Bruhn, Choreography by Jenny Mitchell, Fight Direction/Properties by Drew Thomas, and Intimacy Direction by Paula Makar. The technical team includes Scenic Designer J Branson, Lighting Designer Scott Olney, Costume Designer Chadwick Armstrong, and Stage Manager/Sound Designer Porter Jones.

Evening shows run Wednesday through Saturday at 8pm with doors opening at 6:30pm Roxy's Downtown offers a full bar and a unique menu for each show. For Heathers, it's a back to High School theme. Highlights include a Fried PB & J (I can't wait to try that one!), and a Lunch Lady Spring Salad that looks pretty decadent. The drink specials include the Mythic Bitch and Candy Store. For a full list of menu and drink items, check out https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186503®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.roxysdowntown.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/menu

The remainder of Roxy's season includes Big River, August 4-20; The Golden Girls, September 9-October 8; Carrie: The Musical, October 27-November 12; A Christmas Cabaret, November 25-December 23; Two Gentlemen of Verona, February 16-March 4; The Singing Sylvesters Save The World, April 6-27; and Kiss of The Spider Woman, May 18-June 3.

Season Tickets are available at $235.59, which includes all nine shows, first choice seating, one friend pass per season ticket good for one of the nine shows, $5 off additional tickets to all shows in the season, free and discounted tickets to special events hosted at Roxy's, free exchanges at any time (must be to another date of the same production), an invitation to the 2023 - 2024 Gala, discounted season ticket renewal each year, and a free dessert on your birthday/anniversary!

Roxy's Downtown is located at 412 1/2 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67202. You can call them at (316) 265-4400, or email them at admin@roxysdowntown.com





