Previews: DEATHTRAP At Wichita Community Theatre

Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2024-2025 Season with Deathtrap by Ira Levin.

In Levin’s classic comedic thriller, Deathtrap, a washed-up playwright finds a chance to rise to the top once more, a shot he’d be willing to kill for. Sidney Bruhl hasn’t written a hit play for 18 years when he receives a script from a former student, Clifford Anderson, that’s a guaranteed success. His wife, Myra, suggests the two men could collaborate; Sidney jokes that it’d be just as easy to murder the young man and steal the script for his own.

When Clifford arrives later that evening, no one--not even the visiting psychic--could predict where the dark events of the night will go. Who is innocent? Who only seems that way? Deathtrap is a sharply funny play full of twists and turns that keep an audience on the edge of their seats. Is anyone really safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? A devilishly clever comedy, directed by Steve Landes

Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a Sunday matinee October 27, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for military/senior/students.

Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.

